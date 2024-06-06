TT 2024: Manx rider Conor Cummins withdraws from remainder of race week
The Ramsey man has been riding for the Padgett’s Honda team again this season for an eighth successive year and finished eighth in the Superstock race on Thursday with a best lap of 131.845mph.
In a short statement, Cummins said: “I have withdrawn from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races with immediate effect, and will provide an update on my plans for the remainder of the season in the coming weeks.
“I’d like to thank all my sponsors and family for their continued support and wish my fellow competitors the best for the remainder of the TT.”
There was speculation during the winter over whether he would re-sign for Clive Padgett’s team in 2024 but Cummins opted to remain, with Ian Hutchinson replacing Davey Todd in the line-up, who joined Milwaukee BMW.
Cummins – a 12-time TT podium finisher – retired from the opening Monster Energy Supersport Race and the RST Superbike race before his eighth place result in the opening Superstock event.
