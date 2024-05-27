TT 2024: Michael Dunlop opens with 129mph lap on Hawk Racing Honda to edge out Davey Todd in Superbike qualifying
The 25-time winner led the way with a speed of 129.59mph from a standing start, narrowly edging out Milwaukee BMW’s Davey Todd by 0.114s, who clocked 129.575mph on his second lap on the TAS Racing-run M1000RR.
Practice was delayed by four hours due to fog and wet conditions after overnight rain.
Dunlop, who won the Superbike TT last year on a Hawk Racing Honda, compared the 2023-spec Fireblade and latest 2024 model back-to-back during opening practice on Monday.
The 35-year-old is reported to have posted his quickest lap on the 2024-spec Hawk Racing Superbike as Dunlop launches his bid to become the most successful rider in history at the TT.
His second timed lap was slightly slower at 128.875mph.
Dunlop needs one more win to equal his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories, which has stood since 2000.
Louth’s Peter Hickman was third fastest on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, 6.9s down on Todd in second place after clocking 128.721mph from a standing start.
Morecambe’s John McGuinness was fourth fastest on the Honda Racing UK Superbike at 127.646mph, 8.8s behind Hickman.
Team-mate Dean Harrison was fifth after posting a best speed of 125.909mph after two laps.
James Hind caught the eye on the North Lincs Components Suzuki, lapping at 125.839mph to go sixth ahead of James Hillier on the WTF Racing Honda (125.752mph) and Michael Rutter (FHO Racing/Bathams Ales BMW).
Aussie Josh Brookes lapped at 123.856mph on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW despite completing his lap without a screen after striking a bird at Bray Hill. The two-time British Superbike champion was 10th fastest behind Phil Crowe (Nigel Appleyard/Agriwash UK BMW).
Outright lap record holder Hickman led the Superstock times at 129.032mph after a single lap from Dunlop, who recorded a speed of 128.87mph, also from a standing start.
Dominic Herbertson was third fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at 127.54mph from Hillier (127.535mph), Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing Honda (127.321mph) and David Johnson (Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki), who lapped at 127.24mph.
Practice is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, with roads closed from 18:00 BST.
