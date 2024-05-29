Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop swapped his MD Racing Triumph for his trusty Yamaha R6 and clocked the fastest Supersport lap of qualifying so far at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop, who has been riding the Triumph 765 machine all year, raised the bar with a lap of 126.917mph after opening up with a standing start speed of 126.034mph.

The 35-year-old lapped at 125.048mph on the Triumph on Monday, when he was third fastest behind Davey Todd (Powertoolmate Ducati) – who clocked 125.601mph – and James Hillier on the Bournemouth Kawasaki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop has won the last four Supersport races at the TT on Yamaha R6 machinery and set the first 130mph lap in the class last year.

Michael Dunlop set the fastest Supersport lap of qualifying so far at the Isle of Man TT after switching back to his MD Racing Yamaha

The 25-time winner was 10.548s up on Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, who lapped at 125.674mph on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph, with Dean Harrison third on the Honda Racing UK machine at 124.811mph after managing two laps.

Todd was fourth quickest on the Ducati after completing a single lap at 125.054mph.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda (123.947mph) with the top six completed by Peter Hickman on the Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance (123.581mph).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irishman Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha), did 123.248mph as he slotted into seventh.

Coward set the Supertwin pace at 119.285mph on his Kawasaki from Hickman (Swan Yamaha) who recorded a speed of 118.851mph, with Browne third on the Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia (118.65mph).

Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Paton) was fourth with a speed of 118.163mph followed by Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton (117.69mph).