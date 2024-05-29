TT 2024: Michael Dunlop swaps Triumph for Yamaha and leaps to top of Supersport times with near 127mph lap
Dunlop, who has been riding the Triumph 765 machine all year, raised the bar with a lap of 126.917mph after opening up with a standing start speed of 126.034mph.
The 35-year-old lapped at 125.048mph on the Triumph on Monday, when he was third fastest behind Davey Todd (Powertoolmate Ducati) – who clocked 125.601mph – and James Hillier on the Bournemouth Kawasaki.
Dunlop has won the last four Supersport races at the TT on Yamaha R6 machinery and set the first 130mph lap in the class last year.
The 25-time winner was 10.548s up on Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, who lapped at 125.674mph on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph, with Dean Harrison third on the Honda Racing UK machine at 124.811mph after managing two laps.
Todd was fourth quickest on the Ducati after completing a single lap at 125.054mph.
Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda (123.947mph) with the top six completed by Peter Hickman on the Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance (123.581mph).
Irishman Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha), did 123.248mph as he slotted into seventh.
Coward set the Supertwin pace at 119.285mph on his Kawasaki from Hickman (Swan Yamaha) who recorded a speed of 118.851mph, with Browne third on the Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia (118.65mph).
Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Paton) was fourth with a speed of 118.163mph followed by Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Paton (117.69mph).
Dunlop squeezed a lap in at the end of the session on his MD Racing Paton at 117.34mph for the sixth quickest time.
