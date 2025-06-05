Michael Dunlop will be aiming to add to his hat-trick of Isle of Man TT victories in Friday’s second Superstock and Supertwin races.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop has already sealed a Supersport double and a win in Tuesday’s first Supertwin race to extend his Mountain Course record to 32 triumphs.

The Ballymoney man is the hot favourite in the Entire Cover Insurance Supertwin race on his MD Racing Paton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 36-year-old will be hoping to close the gap to Honda’s Dean Harrison and Davey Todd (8TEN Racing BMW) in the Opul Superstock race after finishing third on Tuesday.

Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing BMW Superstock machine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop was hindered by an electronics problem with his BMW and a rear tyre issue, which came after the Ulsterman said he “blew a hole” in his Dunlop tyre in Monday’s Superbike race, when he finished second behind Todd by only 1.3s.

“We’re still creating the same [tyre] issues, but it’s just the way it is – it’s what we have to deal with at the minute,” said Dunlop.

“We just don’t get any support, so we just have to battle through it ourselves and try and come up with a solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop was a Superstock winner at the North West 200 last month but hasn’t won in the class at the TT since 2014.

Harrison was a deserved winner in the Superstock opener as the Yorkshireman ended a six-year wait to return to the top step of the TT podium.

He recorded his fastest ever lap at 135.692mph on the Honda Fireblade for his fourth TT success and will be confident of a double.

“The Honda is so fast, the power is in the engine. It’s just about aligning the stars,” Harrison said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we do that now, the rest of the week, I don’t see why we can’t do a similar thing.”

Todd won the sole Superstock race in 2024 but said he has “work to do” to challenge for another win.

“We’ve got some work to do on the bike,” said the Yorkshireman.

“We came in with a plan to have two ’Stockers – basically a ’Stocker to ride in the Superbike class so it would be two bikes the same; and that really didn’t feel the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, we’ve got some work to do with it, with the electronics a little bit, and dial it in.

“I know we can get some more out of it and be faster in the second race, so I’m looking forward to that.”

All roads are scheduled to close on Friday from 10:00 BST. The Superstock race is at 10:45 BST over three laps, followed by the second Sidecar race (13:00 BST).

A Senior TT practice lap is set for 15:00 BST with the second Supertwin race at 16:15 BST.