TT 2025: Michael Rutter 'stable' in hospital following crash during second Supertwin race at 31st Milestone
A statement on the English rider’s official Facebook page said he came off his Yamaha machine at the 31st Milestone.
The statement read: “During the third and final lap of the Supertwin Race earlier today at the Isle of Man TT, Bathams AJN Racing rider Michael Rutter fell at the 31st Milestone.
“We can confirm that Rutter is conscious, breathing and that his condition is stable.
“At present, he is undergoing scans and observations at the Noble’s hospital to determine what if any injuries he may or may not have.
“Further details will follow.”
The statement went on to thank the marshals and medical staff at the scene of the incident.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to all the marshals and medical staff on the scene who took care of Michael, plus the paramedics and medical staff at Noble’s hospital.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.