Michael Rutter is reported to be in a stable condition in Noble’s Hospital following a crash during Friday’s second Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

A statement on the English rider’s official Facebook page said he came off his Yamaha machine at the 31st Milestone.

The statement read: “During the third and final lap of the Supertwin Race earlier today at the Isle of Man TT, Bathams AJN Racing rider Michael Rutter fell at the 31st Milestone.

“We can confirm that Rutter is conscious, breathing and that his condition is stable.

Michael Rutter on the Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha at The Bungalow during the 2025 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“At present, he is undergoing scans and observations at the Noble’s hospital to determine what if any injuries he may or may not have.

“Further details will follow.”

The statement went on to thank the marshals and medical staff at the scene of the incident.