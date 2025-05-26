TT 2025: Monday's opening practice day rained off because of wet weather - more rain in Tuesday's forecast

Monday’s first Isle of Man TT practice session has been curtailed by wet weather.

The Newcomers Speed Controlled lap took place but there was no further action as the weather began to close in.

A revised schedule had been put in place for Monday with untimed practice because of the adverse forecast, but Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson called it a day with rain beginning to turn heavy around parts of the Mountain Course.

Tuesday’s forecast for the Isle of Man includes more rain in the late morning after a dry and bright start, according to Ronaldsway Met Office, with rain continuing to fall ‘for the rest of the day’.

Isle of Man TT newcomer Mitch Rees during the Speed Controlled lap on Monday at Ballaugh Bridge. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, the outlook for Wednesday is ‘largely dry with sunny intervals… and just a small risk of an odd shower’.

A 10-race programme is due to commence on Saturday with the first Supersport and Sidecar races, but with further disruption to practice and qualifying expected this week, this may also have an impact on the current race schedule.

