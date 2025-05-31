The Superbike TT won’t take place on Sunday as planned after the organisers issued a revised schedule to fit in more qualifying sessions.

Saturday’s qualifying was hit by the weather, with riders completing two laps before Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the remainder of the schedule had been cancelled because of poor visibility on the Mountain and light rain showers.

All roads arounds the TT Course on Sunday will be closed from 12:30 BST.

A revised race schedule for Monday will be issued in due course.

Michael Dunlop (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) at the top of Barregarrow during Saturday's curtailed qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Sunday’s qualifying schedule is as follows:

13:30 – Superbike/Superstock

14:15 – Sidecars

15:00 – Supersport/Supertwin

15:45 – Superbike/Superstock

16:15 – Sidecar

16:45 – Supersport/Supertwin