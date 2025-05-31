TT 2025: No Sunday Superbike race as organisers confirm revised schedule for additional qualifying
Saturday’s qualifying was hit by the weather, with riders completing two laps before Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the remainder of the schedule had been cancelled because of poor visibility on the Mountain and light rain showers.
All roads arounds the TT Course on Sunday will be closed from 12:30 BST.
A revised race schedule for Monday will be issued in due course.
Sunday’s qualifying schedule is as follows:
13:30 – Superbike/Superstock
14:15 – Sidecars
15:00 – Supersport/Supertwin
15:45 – Superbike/Superstock
16:15 – Sidecar
16:45 – Supersport/Supertwin
All roads open no later than 18:30
