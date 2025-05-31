Peter Hickman is being treated in hospital for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries following a red flag incident during qualifying on Friday evening at the Isle of Man TT.

The 14-time TT winner crashed at Kerrowmoar shortly after the session began.

Hickman, who was riding his 8TEN Racing BMW Superstock machine, is said to be ‘comfortable’ and ‘in good spirits’.

A condition update issued at the organisers on Saturday morning said: “Peter Hickman, bike number 10, came off at Kerrowmoar on the opening lap of the third qualifying session of TT 2025.

Peter Hickman on the 8TEN Racing BMW at the Gooseneck during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“ He was reported as conscious and stable, and taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he is currently being treated for chest, back, shoulder, and facial injuries.”

The red flag was deployed at 18:40 BST and the session was later cancelled by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson when rain began to fall.

Earlier on Friday, Tom Weeden crashed at Glen Helen in the afternoon session and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.

An official update on his condition said: “Tom Weeden, bike number 33, came off at Glen Helen.