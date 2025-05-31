TT 2025: Peter Hickman being treated in hospital for 'chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries' after red flag crash, say organisers
The 14-time TT winner crashed at Kerrowmoar shortly after the session began.
Hickman, who was riding his 8TEN Racing BMW Superstock machine, is said to be ‘comfortable’ and ‘in good spirits’.
A condition update issued at the organisers on Saturday morning said: “Peter Hickman, bike number 10, came off at Kerrowmoar on the opening lap of the third qualifying session of TT 2025.
“ He was reported as conscious and stable, and taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he is currently being treated for chest, back, shoulder, and facial injuries.”
The red flag was deployed at 18:40 BST and the session was later cancelled by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson when rain began to fall.
Earlier on Friday, Tom Weeden crashed at Glen Helen in the afternoon session and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.
An official update on his condition said: “Tom Weeden, bike number 33, came off at Glen Helen.
“He was taken to Noble’s Hospital via AirMed where he is currently being treated for back, leg and ankle injuries. “The Isle of Man TT Races send their best wishes to both Peter and Tom, and thank the Marshals and the MRMS medical team for their continued diligence and professionalism.”
