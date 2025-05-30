TT 2025: Peter Hickman ‘conscious and stable’ after red flag crash during evening qualifying
The 8TEN Racing BMW rider came off at Kerrowmoar during shortly after the session began.
An update issued by the TT organisers said: “Peter Hickman, bike number 10, came off at Kerrowmoar during lap one of the third qualifying session of TT 2025. “He is currently reported as conscious and stable, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment. “Further condition updates will be provided in due course.”
The session has been called off with rain beginning to fall around the TT Course.
A contingency session on Friday evening was utilised after weather disruption to practice week.
