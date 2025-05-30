TT 2025: Saturday's opening Supersport and Sidecar races switched to Monday as additional qualifying session announced following weather disruption
The first Supersport and Sidecar events were set to take place on Saturday but have now been put back to allow for additional qualifying sessions after weather disruption to practice week.
Monday’s practice session was lost because of wet weather with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.
On Tuesday, practice was untimed with damp patches around the course, with the first qualifying session only taking place on Wednesday.
Poor weather forced the cancellation of Thursday’s session, with the organisers then announcing plans to utilise the Friday evening contingency session, in addition to the afternoon qualifying session.
Sunday’s Superbike TT is currently set to go ahead at 13:30 BST as planned over six laps.
Monday’s new schedule (all roads closed from 10:00 BST) includes the first Supersport race at 10:45 BST with the opening Sidecar race at 14:00 BST.
