Saturday’s opening day of racing at the Isle of Man TT has been rescheduled for Monday, which was originally due to be a rest day on the island.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Supersport and Sidecar events were set to take place on Saturday but have now been put back to allow for additional qualifying sessions after weather disruption to practice week.

Monday’s practice session was lost because of wet weather with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, practice was untimed with damp patches around the course, with the first qualifying session only taking place on Wednesday.

Saturday's race programme at the Isle of Man TT has been switched to Monday's contingency day to allow additional qualifying to take place. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Poor weather forced the cancellation of Thursday’s session, with the organisers then announcing plans to utilise the Friday evening contingency session, in addition to the afternoon qualifying session.

Sunday’s Superbike TT is currently set to go ahead at 13:30 BST as planned over six laps.