TT 2025: Saturday's opening Supersport and Sidecar races switched to Monday as additional qualifying session announced following weather disruption

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 30th May 2025, 12:21 BST

Saturday’s opening day of racing at the Isle of Man TT has been rescheduled for Monday, which was originally due to be a rest day on the island.

The first Supersport and Sidecar events were set to take place on Saturday but have now been put back to allow for additional qualifying sessions after weather disruption to practice week.

Monday’s practice session was lost because of wet weather with only the newcomers completing a Speed Controlled lap of the Mountain Course.

On Tuesday, practice was untimed with damp patches around the course, with the first qualifying session only taking place on Wednesday.

Saturday's race programme at the Isle of Man TT has been switched to Monday's contingency day to allow additional qualifying to take place. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)Saturday's race programme at the Isle of Man TT has been switched to Monday's contingency day to allow additional qualifying to take place. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
Saturday's race programme at the Isle of Man TT has been switched to Monday's contingency day to allow additional qualifying to take place. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Poor weather forced the cancellation of Thursday’s session, with the organisers then announcing plans to utilise the Friday evening contingency session, in addition to the afternoon qualifying session.

Sunday’s Superbike TT is currently set to go ahead at 13:30 BST as planned over six laps.

Monday’s new schedule (all roads closed from 10:00 BST) includes the first Supersport race at 10:45 BST with the opening Sidecar race at 14:00 BST.

