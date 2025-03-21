​Jonathan Rea could be in line to return to the Suzuka 8 Hours in August following confirmation Yamaha will run a full factory squad at the legendary Japanese race.

Rea became the first British rider to triumph in the iconic endurance race in 2012 when he rode for the F.C.C. TSR Honda team.

The six-time World Superbike champion claimed another victory in 2019 with Kawasaki, when Leon Haslam and Toprak Razgatlioglu were his team-mates.

Yamaha has announced a full-scale assault on the prestigious race in 2025 as part of the Japanese manufacturer’s 70th anniversary celebrations and will run a three-man team on a works Yamaha with a retro-inspired white and red livery.

Four-time winner Katsuyuki Nakasuga is the first name confirmed for Yamaha’s Suzuka bid, with the remaining two seats to be filled by the manufacturer’s top riders in MotoGP and World Superbikes, bringing Rea into contention.

The 38-year-old Ulsterman is currently recovering from injury after sustaining multiple fractures in his left foot following a crash during a test at Phillip Island in Australia on the Pata Maxus Yamaha a few days before the season-opener.

Rea will also miss the second round at Portimao in Portugal from March 28-30 and says he will only return when he is confident the injury has properly healed and he can perform to his best.

Fellow Yamaha WSBK riders including Rea’s team-mate in the official squad, Andrea Locatelli, plus Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will also hope to be under consideration, while MotoGP stars in line to join Nakasuga at Suzuka include ex-world champion Fabio Quartararo and Grand Prix winners Alex Rins, Jack Miller, and Miguel Oliveira.

Yamaha’s factory team last tasted success in the Suzuka 8 Hours in 2018 when Nakasuga was joined by Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark.

Since then, the race has been won by rival manufacturers, with Kawasaki’s triumph in 2019 followed by Honda dominance, with HRC claiming three successive victories in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours takes place from August 1-3 during the MotoGP summer break and is round three of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Meanwhile, Rea’s place in the Pata Maxus Yamaha WSBK team for round two at Portimao will be taken over by former British Superbike contender Jason O’Halloran.

Augusto Fernandez was initially announced as Rea’s replace for the Portuguese round but Yamaha’s MotoGP test rider will now fill in for the injured Oliveira in the Prima Pramac Yamaha team at the American Grand Prix, which takes place on the same weekend as Portimao.

Australian O’Halloran joined the Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC official team this year and is also set to begin a role as Yamaha’s World Superbike test rider.

O’Halloran said: “I’m excited to get the opportunity to ride for the Pata Maxus Yamaha team in Portimao while Jonathan continues to recover.

“I have really enjoyed being back on the R1 in pre-season testing with YART, it’s a bike I’ve always gelled well with, and I had a lot of success with the R1 in BSB, so to try it in full WorldSBK spec is something I’m looking forward to.