​Jason Meara became the first motocross rider to win the prestigious Jonathan Rea Trophy commissioned by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland to acknowledge the achievements of Northern Ireland’s six-time World Superbike champion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The magnificent trophy is specifically presented to a motocross competitor whose racing and results are based in Ireland.

Meara, from Loughbrickland, was a worthy winner after a memorable 2023 season on home soil as the 26-year-old lifted the Ulster Experts MX1 title for the second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riding for the Moto-Cycle GasGas team, Meara missed the opening round of the series due to a clash with a British championship round on the same weekend.

Ross Dillon celebrates his Semi Experts Quad title win with his father Nigel at the MRA Awards. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

However, from round two at Tinker Hill until Mountain Quarter in August, he was unbeaten, claiming 15 wins from 15 starts.

“I am delighted to be the first off-road rider to win the Jonathan Rea trophy,” said Meara. “It was something unexpected but a very rewarding feeling as an acknowledgement to the hard work I have put in over the years.

"People often don’t see the sacrifice, money and commitment that I put into my racing, so I am honoured to have won this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meara was part of the Irish MXoN team at the end of the year and also made his GP debut in the British MXGP round at Matterley Basin.

Jason Meara won the new Jonathan Rea Trophy and the MX1 Experts Ulster Championship trophy at the 2023 MRA awards. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

In 2024 he will stay with the Moto-Cycle GasGas team to race in the British and Fastest 40 series along with a few Grand Prix events pencilled in during the season.

Meara will be joined by his younger brother Jack, who was crowned 2023 semi experts champion. The 15-year-old also missed round one of the Ulster championship, however 12 wins and an unbroken podium run was enough to claim his first adult title.

While Jason will back again on board a 350cc Moto-Cycle GasGas for 2024, teenager Jack will make his debut on a 250 GasGas in the MXY2 British Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year was also a great season for Graham Ross, with all three of the riders he helps claiming the number one plate in their respective championships.

Dean Dillon (centre) with Kyle Murphy and Gordon Gilchrist after he lifting the Ulster Premier Quad award: Picture: Maurice Montgomery

Belfast’s James Mackrell was crowned MX2 champion. The 25-year-old Yamaha rider won nine races on his way to the title in what was a comeback season from career-threatening injuries, while 21-year-old Rory Cultra from Strangford raced his KTM to the grade ‘C’ novice title.

The youngest of the trio, 16-year-old James McAdoo from Cookstown, claimed the youth 250f championship on his GasGas machine.

It was a family affair in the Experts and Semi Experts MRA Ulster quad championship with the Dillon brothers from Moria – Dean and Ross – lifting their awards. It took Dean Dillon five years to realise his dream of becoming Ulster Experts champion and he did it in style, taking victory at the final round at Tandragee in race one from David Cowan with his younger brother Ross claiming the semi experts title, at his first attempt, on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn’s Neil Campbell took his career tally of race wins to 159 as he lifted the Sidecar crown with passenger Ross Graham.