Ulster motocross champion Jason Meara is first recipient of Jonathan Rea Trophy
The magnificent trophy is specifically presented to a motocross competitor whose racing and results are based in Ireland.
Meara, from Loughbrickland, was a worthy winner after a memorable 2023 season on home soil as the 26-year-old lifted the Ulster Experts MX1 title for the second time.
Riding for the Moto-Cycle GasGas team, Meara missed the opening round of the series due to a clash with a British championship round on the same weekend.
However, from round two at Tinker Hill until Mountain Quarter in August, he was unbeaten, claiming 15 wins from 15 starts.
“I am delighted to be the first off-road rider to win the Jonathan Rea trophy,” said Meara. “It was something unexpected but a very rewarding feeling as an acknowledgement to the hard work I have put in over the years.
"People often don’t see the sacrifice, money and commitment that I put into my racing, so I am honoured to have won this award.”
Meara was part of the Irish MXoN team at the end of the year and also made his GP debut in the British MXGP round at Matterley Basin.
In 2024 he will stay with the Moto-Cycle GasGas team to race in the British and Fastest 40 series along with a few Grand Prix events pencilled in during the season.
Meara will be joined by his younger brother Jack, who was crowned 2023 semi experts champion. The 15-year-old also missed round one of the Ulster championship, however 12 wins and an unbroken podium run was enough to claim his first adult title.
While Jason will back again on board a 350cc Moto-Cycle GasGas for 2024, teenager Jack will make his debut on a 250 GasGas in the MXY2 British Championship.
This year was also a great season for Graham Ross, with all three of the riders he helps claiming the number one plate in their respective championships.
Belfast’s James Mackrell was crowned MX2 champion. The 25-year-old Yamaha rider won nine races on his way to the title in what was a comeback season from career-threatening injuries, while 21-year-old Rory Cultra from Strangford raced his KTM to the grade ‘C’ novice title.
The youngest of the trio, 16-year-old James McAdoo from Cookstown, claimed the youth 250f championship on his GasGas machine.
It was a family affair in the Experts and Semi Experts MRA Ulster quad championship with the Dillon brothers from Moria – Dean and Ross – lifting their awards. It took Dean Dillon five years to realise his dream of becoming Ulster Experts champion and he did it in style, taking victory at the final round at Tandragee in race one from David Cowan with his younger brother Ross claiming the semi experts title, at his first attempt, on the same day.
Lisburn’s Neil Campbell took his career tally of race wins to 159 as he lifted the Sidecar crown with passenger Ross Graham.
Other winners on the night were Jamie Clarke (Semi Experts MX2), Steven White (MX1 support class), and Nathan Donnelly (125 Intermediate).