Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell hails title success - "It's not all about money"
The 21-year-old secured the title with one round to go after finishing third and fourth at the penultimate round on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.
Jordanstown’s Andy Reid returned to winning ways as he won the opening race on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki with Korie McGreevy victorious in the second race for Cookstown’s McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team.
Campbell, whose nearest title rival Ryan Gibson suffered a blow to his hopes when he was ruled out of the restarted first race after a red-flag incident, was delighted to achieve his top objective for 2024.
The Lisburn rider won his maiden Ulster Superbike race at Bishopscourt in the season-opener in March and has claimed seven wins in total this year.
“It’s really nice to prove to people that it’s not all about money,” he said.
“You’re walking around the paddock and you see boys with Superbikes that are £40,000 or £50,000, and they have all these mechanics, whereas it’s just me, my dad and my uncle.
“We’re on the top step winning the championship with what we have so it shows that we have the talent but maybe not the money.
“It means a lot and even for Stanley (Watson, owner Magic Bullet and Global Oils), because he’s never won a championship before with bike racing I don’t think, so to win the championship for him and to do it on the Superbike is a nice one for us.
“Stanley has been there through thick and thin with us over these past three years and without him, we wouldn’t be where we are now, so a big thank you to him.”
