Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell has switched to BMW power for 2025 as he prepares to begin the defence of his title at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The Lisburn rider became the second youngest competitor to win the crown in 2024 aged 21 after Nico Mawhinney, winning eight races on an ageing Yamaha R1 to secure the championship spoils by 55 points from Banbridge’s Ryan Gibson.

Campbell is running under his own 155 Racing banner this season and will concentrate solely on retaining the Superbike title on a TAS Racing-supplied BMW M1000RR Superstock machine.

He tested the bike for the first time last weekend and has made his intention clear going into the Temple Club’s opening round of the season.

Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell will begin the defence of his title as Bishopscourt in Co Down hosts the season-opener this weekend. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker)

“I proved I could do it on a nine-year-old bike last year and now I’m on a 2024 BMW M1000RR,” said Campbell.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a walk in the park but I want to show them this year and also show why I feel I should be racing in England too.

“I have the opportunity, I have the right bike with everything on it, so there’s no excuses.

“We’re under 155 Racing this year and it’s just us on our own,” he added.

"We’re just going with the Superbike, so I’ll not be running about trying to sort another bike when I’m trying to get settled on a bike that I’ve literally only thrown the leg over last week, so it’s full focus on the Superbike this year.”

A £12,000 end-of-season prize fund in the Superbike class has been provided this year by new title sponsor SBT Ireland, with £5,000 going to the championship winner.

A strong line-up includes Gibson – last year’s runner-up – who has also acquired a BMW M1000RR this year.

Former British Superstock and Supersport race winner Andy Reid, who made his racing comeback last year after five years away from the sport, continues with Jason McCaw’s team along with former champion Carl Phillips.

Ex-MotoGP star Jeremy McWilliams is also part of the J McC Racing outfit for a full season on the local short circuit scene this year but is absent this weekend because of other commitments.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy, last year’s Supersport champion, has outlined the Superbike title as his key objective this season and will be eager to make a strong start, while Ross Irwin will be looking to build on an impressive 2024 on the Magic Bullet Honda.

Top road racer Conor Cummins will be out on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW with team owner John Burrows’ son and British Talent Cup prospect Jack also in action.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper is another eye-catching entrant on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 and Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki Supertwin as he builds towards next month’s North West 200.

Michael Sweeney is expected to line up on his machines as he capitalises on some track time before the Cookstown 100 in a few weeks, while National Superstock 1000 rider Jamie Lyons is also expected to be on the grid.