Ulster Superbike Championship resumes as Kirkistown hosts final round of 'Big 3 Series' in Co Down

The meeting will also be the final round of the Belfast and District Motor Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’, featuring the King of Kirkistown, Crown Prince of Kirkistown and President’s Cup races.

There will be double points in each of the headline races on Saturday as the series reaches a conclusion, with a £1,000 top prize on offer for each winner.

Ballymena’s Jason Lynn holds a healthy lead of 64 points in the Ulster Superbike standings with four rounds remaining.

The J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki rider stretched his lead over Ballynahinch’s Korie McGreevy at the previous round at Bishopscourt in mid-July, when Lynn claimed a victory and runner-up finish on the second day of the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting.

McGreevy had edged out Lynn in the opening Superbike race to slash his title advantage to 19 points, but he was absent from Sunday’s two races due to the religious beliefs of his McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team.

Lynn now has the upper hand in the race for the championship and will be aiming to extend his cushion further as he sets his sights on winning the Ulster Superbike for the first time.

Cork’s Mike Browne, who claimed a win and two podiums on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW at Bishopscourt last time out, closed to within 15 points of McGreevy in second.

However, the Republic of Ireland rider – a winner again at the Manx Grand Prix last week in the Lightweight race on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha – will miss the event after a busy few weeks on the Isle of Man.

However, team owner John Burrows’ son Jack will be in action on the Honda Moto3 machine as the schoolboy prospect closes in on the title.

Burrows has chalked up eight wins and two runner-up finishes this season and holds a commanding 100-point lead over nearest rival Brian Hamilton (DHR Honda 250).

Jonny Campbell will be hoping to make further inroads on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1 as he holds fourth in the standings, narrowly ahead of Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW), who has missed two of the five rounds held so far.

In the Supersport class, Lynn – a former three-time champion – also holds sway at the top by 30 points from ex-British Junior Superstock champion McGreevy, who triumphed in the first race at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting before missing both of Sunday’s races.

Randalstown’s Christian Elkin is 37 points further back as he holds third spot, boosted by three podiums at Bishopscourt in July.

Aughnacloy’s Andrew Smyth, who continues to make solid progress on the MPW Kawasaki, occupies fourth place after the first five rounds, 42 points behind Elkin.

It’s all to play for in the Supertwin class, with Aaron Spence (Spence Engineering Aprilia) leading McAdoo Racing’s McGreevy by a slender six points, with Elkin (RB Engineering Kawasaki) only 10 points further adrift.

A full programme of championship races also includes Production Twins, Pre Injection, Sidecars, Lightweight/Moto3/SS300 and Moto One.

Qualifying is due to start from 9am with the first race getting underway shortly after the final practice session, which is due to end at approximately 11.12am.