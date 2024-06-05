WATCH: Michael Dunlop proclaimed new King of the Mountain after record-breaking 27th victory at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop dominated the opening Metzeler Supertwin race to secure a record-breaking 27th victory at the Isle of Man TT, surpassing his uncle Joey’s tally of 26 wins to become the most successful rider in the history of the event.
The 35-year-old received a hero’s welcome from the packed grandstands as huge crowds witnessed history being made by the Ballymoney man, who also won the first Monster Energy Supersport race.
