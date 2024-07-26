WATCH: Supersport qualifying as Davey Todd claims pole at the Armoy Road Races
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Davey Todd has clinched pole position in the Supersport class at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races.
The Saltburn man is riding the Powertoolmate Ducati V2 machine at the Co Antrim meeting, which is the final Irish road race of the season.
Todd topped the times from Cork’s Mike Browne and UIsterman Paul Jordan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.