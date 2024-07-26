WATCH: Supersport qualifying as Davey Todd claims pole at the Armoy Road Races

By Kyle White
Published 26th Jul 2024, 14:21 BST
Davey Todd has clinched pole position in the Supersport class at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races.

The Saltburn man is riding the Powertoolmate Ducati V2 machine at the Co Antrim meeting, which is the final Irish road race of the season.

Todd topped the times from Cork’s Mike Browne and UIsterman Paul Jordan.

