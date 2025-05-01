World Superbike star Jonathan Rea ready to "get down to business" at Cremona in Italy after injury woe
The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider missed the first three rounds after sustaining fractures to his left foot in a crash during testing at Phillip Island in Australia.
Rea was feeling optimistic over the progress made with the Yamaha during winter testing and team-mate Andrea Locatelli’s victory at Assen in March has strengthened his optimism.
The 38-year-old was given the green light after a medical review at Cremona on Thursday to take part in Friday’s FP1 session. Rea will then be reassessed afterwards ahead of afternoon practice.
“As soon as I sat on the ’25 bike in November, I felt competitive, really good all through the winter,” Rea said.
“It felt like one of the fastest bikes on race pace, so I knew there were signs things were starting to happen. We're seeing that right now so massive kudos to Yamaha for their hard work.
“I feel functionally strong, I feel fit, but I don't want to touch the bike and be thinking about my foot. I want to go and get the first laps out of my head and get down to business. Uri [Pallares, crew chief] and the crew have a great plan for the weekend, hopefully the weather plays ball.”
Rea will be making his debut at Cremona after missing the inaugural round at the Italian venue through injury last season.
