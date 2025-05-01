Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Rea is ready to “get down to business” at Cremona in Italy at this weekend’s fourth round of the World Superbike Championship after returning from injury.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider missed the first three rounds after sustaining fractures to his left foot in a crash during testing at Phillip Island in Australia.

Rea was feeling optimistic over the progress made with the Yamaha during winter testing and team-mate Andrea Locatelli’s victory at Assen in March has strengthened his optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old was given the green light after a medical review at Cremona on Thursday to take part in Friday’s FP1 session. Rea will then be reassessed afterwards ahead of afternoon practice.

Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

“As soon as I sat on the ’25 bike in November, I felt competitive, really good all through the winter,” Rea said.

“It felt like one of the fastest bikes on race pace, so I knew there were signs things were starting to happen. We're seeing that right now so massive kudos to Yamaha for their hard work.

“I feel functionally strong, I feel fit, but I don't want to touch the bike and be thinking about my foot. I want to go and get the first laps out of my head and get down to business. Uri [Pallares, crew chief] and the crew have a great plan for the weekend, hopefully the weather plays ball.”