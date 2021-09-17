World Superbikes: Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘surprised’ by Kawasaki protest

The Pata Yamaha rider was hit with a one-place penalty when he exceeded the track limits in the Superpole race.

Razgatlioglu narrowly held off Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea after a thrilling battle, but he was later demoted to second place after Kawasaki lodged a protest.

The 24-year-old was denied the first WSBK hat-trick of his career, but Razgatlioglu still leads the championship by seven points ahead of this weekend’s ninth round at Catalunya in Barcelona.

Toprak Razgatlioglu on the podium at Magny-Cours in France with Jonathan Rea (left) and Scott Redding.

“This is the rules and also Kawasaki protest because they need good points for the championship,” said Razgatlioglu.

“I’m just surprised. But there are many races, I’m not angry, but just for me a problem because this was my dream – three wins.

“But we have many races and I try again.”

Razgatlioglu says the incident has not affected his relationship with six-time champion Rea, describing the 34-year-old as a ‘good guy’.

“After the track, I have respect for every rider, also Johnny like before, and I always like this, not tension, because we don’t need tension,” he said.