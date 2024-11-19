Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spaniard Jorge Martin is the 2024 MotoGP world champion after finishing third in the final race of the season in Barcelona.

The Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona saw Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) defeat arch rival and reigning World champion Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) by 10 points after 40 epic races.

The ‘Martinator’, who had finished third in the Sprint race, only needed to finish ninth in the Grand Prix, if Bagnaia won, to claim the title.

Bagnaia led from the lights with Martin second.

Lap two saw Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) through on Martin at Turn 1 for second and that’s how it stayed until the chequered flag.

Bagnaia, who secured his 11th win of the season and his fifth double, having won the Sprint race the previous day, could do no more.

The outgoing champion was gracious in defeat saying “I think it is deserving what he has achieved. This day is for him. Congratulations to Jorge.”

No independent team rider in the history of MotoGP had won the title until the 27-year-old from Madrid took the chequered flag in Barcelona.

“In the last laps I couldn’t even ride...I started crying a bit, it was a really emotional race,” said Martin in parc ferme after the race. “It’s been a long journey, a lot of crashes, big injuries and finally we are back here.

"Thanks to all the people, all the fans and it is also for Valencia, a Spanish rider.

"I hope we can keep improving and enjoy the moment. This is the most important thing. Leave the pressure and enjoy the moment.”

For the fourth time in 2024, Fantic Racing’s Aron Canet won the Moto 2 race with a lights-to-flag victory, from pole position.

Fellow Spaniard Manuel Gonzalez closed the gap in the closing stages, however, Canet kept his nerve, crossing the line 0.091s ahead of the Gresini rider, with Brazilian Diogo Moreira securing his first Grand Prix podium in third.

British rider Jake Dixon crashed out in the early stages of the race.

Moto3 world champion David Alonso claimed his 14th win of the season, an all-time Grand Prix record.

After an unbelievable pass on the penultimate lap from third place he controlled the race to the flag, for his seventh win on the bounce.

