WSBK Portimao: Dutch racer Victor Steeman 'critical' following crash in World Superport 300 race

The 22-year-old was involved in an incident in the opening World Supersport 300 race on Saturday with another rider which resulted in the race being stopped.

He was airlifted to Faro Hospital with a head injury and the World Superbike race was delayed by more than an hour until the medical helicopter returned to the circuit to provide emergency cover.

A statement issued by the organisers said the MTM Kawasaki rider had been critically injured.

It read: ‘After a crash in Race 1 during the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) remains in a critical condition. The Dutch rider was involved in a crash with Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) which immediately brought out the red flags during the original race start, with Steeman transported to Faro Hospital via helicopter with polytrauma and a head injury.

‘Following further observation at the hospital, Steeman remains in a critical condition due to the severe injuries sustained.’

Toprak Razgatlioglu won Saturday’s opening race, which was reduced from 20 laps to 14 after the delay.

The Pata Yamaha rider said afterwards that he was “waiting for good news”.

“First, I say that this weekend we started very strong and we are here [podium] again,” he said.

“Thanks to my team because they did a very good job. But today I’m not really happy because the 300 rider Steeman had a big crash today and we are waiting for good news.”

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea, third in the race, said his thoughts were with the injured rider. Rea also paid tribute to British Superbike rider Chrissy Rouse, who passed away last Thursday following a crash at Donington Park.

“It doesn’t really matter what has gone on right now and I hope the kid who crashed earlier is okay,” said Rea.

