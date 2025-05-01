Yamaha World Superbike star Jonathan Rea given green light to compete in opening practice at Cremona in Italy after injury return
Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been cleared to compete in the opening free practice session at round four of the series at Cremona in Italy on Friday.
The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider will be reassessed following the 45-minute session on Friday morning.
Rea suffered fractures to his left foot in a crash during a test at Phillip Island in Australia in February, which ruled him out of the first three rounds.
The 38-year-old made the decision to travel to Italy to compete this weekend following consultation with his medical team in Belfast.
He was given the green light to ride his R1 in FP1 on Thursday after completing a pre-round medical check at the venue.
