Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea will return to action in the World Superbike Championship on Friday in Italy. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been cleared to compete in the opening free practice session at round four of the series at Cremona in Italy on Friday.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider will be reassessed following the 45-minute session on Friday morning.

Rea suffered fractures to his left foot in a crash during a test at Phillip Island in Australia in February, which ruled him out of the first three rounds.

The 38-year-old made the decision to travel to Italy to compete this weekend following consultation with his medical team in Belfast.