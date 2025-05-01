Yamaha World Superbike star Jonathan Rea given green light to compete in opening practice at Cremona in Italy after injury return

By Kyle White
Published 1st May 2025, 10:55 BST
Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea will return to action in the World Superbike Championship on Friday in Italy. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea will return to action in the World Superbike Championship on Friday in Italy. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)
Pata Maxus Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea will return to action in the World Superbike Championship on Friday in Italy. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)
Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been cleared to compete in the opening free practice session at round four of the series at Cremona in Italy on Friday.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider will be reassessed following the 45-minute session on Friday morning.

Rea suffered fractures to his left foot in a crash during a test at Phillip Island in Australia in February, which ruled him out of the first three rounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 38-year-old made the decision to travel to Italy to compete this weekend following consultation with his medical team in Belfast.

He was given the green light to ride his R1 in FP1 on Thursday after completing a pre-round medical check at the venue.

Related topics:Jonathan ReaItalyAustraliaBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice