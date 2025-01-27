Arenacross 2025 World Tour comes to Belfast this weekend

Belfast is set to play host to rounds three and four of the Arenacross 2025 World Tour Championship this weekend.

Held at the SSE Arena in the city, Arenacross is a high-octane show, featuring a mix of indoor motocross racing and freestyle motocross (FMX) action, pyrotechnics, lasers and much more.

Round one kicked off in Birmingham, with round two last weekend at Wembley Arena, London, with Belfast hosting rounds three and four of the series on January 31 and February 1.

The Fuel Girls will bring the heat with their fired-up pyro show to warm up the crowd. With t-shirt cannons, Mexican waves, rider signings, vendors, and plenty of noise, it’s a night you’ll never forget.

Local hero’s Martin Barr and Jason Meara will be competing, along with a host of NI youth talent, including local girl Erin Deasley, aged 10.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt heads to his home meeting on a high after a brilliant performance in Wembley where he put the McCullagh’s Centra 85cc KTM on the AX Futures podium.

All further championship races will qualify the fastest 20 riders to the richest race in Arenacross history – The Abu Dhabi Arenacross World Tour Finals.

Over the last 10 years, over half a million fans have witnessed some of the most intense motorcycle racing ever to take place in the UK and arguably on the planet.