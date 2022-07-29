Barry McClements wins bronze after vow to stop overthinking and ‘rip stuff up’

The Ards para-swimmer collected bronze in the men’s S9 100 metres backstroke after a time of one minute 5.09 seconds, with Australia’s Timothy Hodge capturing gold and New Zealand’s Jesse Reynolds silver.

McClements’ thoughts before walking out at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham were drifting towards the recent times he had set but the 20-year-old shook off any doubts in a terrific display from lane two.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “I didn’t get a PB so when I looked up and saw my time, I was a bit worried but then saw third beside my name so it’s an amazing feeling.

Team NI swimmer Barry McClements pictured with his bronze medal

“I came here knowing my time this year was ranked third but then in the heat sheets I was ranked fifth.

“I was just thinking a bit too much about the rankings but when I got in the call room I just said to myself ‘I’m just going to rip stuff up’.

“This is the first time my family’s seen me race in about four years because of Covid. I’m very happy to get my first international medal in front of them.

“You do overthink about the times but at the end of the day as long as you do your best you’re going to be happy.”

Toni Shaw claimed bronze in the women’s S9 100m freestyle event and, despite missing out on silver by just 0.01secs, the Scot was overjoyed with a podium position.