Lagan Dragons head coach Rachel Reid has been named Northern Ireland’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero for her work in “bringing people together and raising awareness for cancer survivors”.

After research demonstrated that participation in regular, repetitive and strenuous activity in a socially supportive environment offers benefits for those who have undergone breast cancer surgery, the Belfast-based club was formed in 2015, following in the footsteps of similar clubs in the United States, Canada and England.

Primarily a breast cancer survivors club, Lagan Dragons also have Community Amateur Sports Club status and are open to the whole community with the BBC saying Reid has “built a supportive and empowering community”, dedicating countless hours to delivering for its members.

On their website, Lagan Dragons say their mission is to “promote a healthy and active lifestyle, provide opportunities for participation in dragon boating, offer wellness education and develop a supportive community to help those affected directly or indirectly by breast cancer” as they look to encourage those who have experienced a breast cancer diagnosis to adopt a more active lifestyle by encouraging participation in the sport of dragon boat racing.

Rachel Reid has been named Northern Ireland's Unsung Hero for 2024. (Photo by BBC)

Since their creation, they’ve taken part in multiple regattas, placing first at the Hong Kong Dublin Dragon Boat Regatta in both 2018 and 2019, while they came 47th out of 128 teams from around the world in the International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission (IBCPC) Participatory Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy in 2018.

Reid has been pivotal in driving the club’s success, with the BBC saying: “As Head Coach of Lagan Dragons, Northern Ireland’s first Dragon Boat Club for those affected by breast cancer, Rachel has built a supportive and empowering community.

"She dedicates countless hours to training, adapting programs for health needs, and organising regattas, often at her own expense. Under her leadership, the team has earned regatta medals while nearly 100 members have gained confidence and strength through the sport.

"Rachel’s work highlights the physical and emotional benefits of dragon boating, bringing people together and raising awareness for cancer survivors.”

Reid’s profile on the Lagan Dragons website reads: “Rachel started dragon boating in 1991, racing in one or two annual fun events since then.

"She has competed at an elite level in several sports, representing Ulster and Ireland in rowing, rugby and tag rugby. Before becoming head coach with Lagan Dragons, she already had ten years of experience coaching rowing and five years coaching paddle sports.

"When not coaching, Rachel enjoys paddle sports, sailing and hill walking and is a civil engineer (in her spare time)!”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, added: “The BBC is proud to celebrate the incredible volunteers who make grassroots sports possible by creating opportunities and bringing communities together.

"Their passion and dedication are the heart of sport, and we’re proud to shine a spotlight on their amazing work through the BBC Sport Personality Unsung Hero award.”

The Unsung Hero award was founded in 2003 and is given to those who have made a substantive yet unrecognised contribution to sport – an overall winner from 15 regional victors around the United Kingdom will be announced during the ultimate celebration of sporting achievement on BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 on Tuesday, December 17.