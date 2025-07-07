Grace Davison won two bronze medals at the 2025 European Aquatics Junior Championships in Slovakia

Bangor native Grace Davison had a European Aquatics Championships to remember after leaving the pool with two bronze medals.

The Paris Olympian won bronze in 100m freestyle on Saturday night before securing third place in the 200m individual medley in a personal best time of 2:14.05 on Sunday.

However, the Ards Swimming Club member had a fight on her hands and showed her steel throughout the individual medley race to finish in a podium place.

As Davison and her competitors headed into the freestyle leg, she showed the fight to get her hand on the wall first and light up the blocks, winning her third European Junior bronze by 0.14 of a second.

After the race, the 17-year-old said: “I’m ecstatic, I’m very glad it’s all over, I’ve had a lot of racing this week. Going through the heats, semis and finals isn’t something that I was really used to, but we’ve had to do a lot more of it with Olympic Trials last year, the Irish Open this year, I’m definitely getting used to it but it is hard work, last night took it out of me, third tonight, I’m over the moon.

“It was pure grit and determination, I know how it feels from winning a medal last year, it feels so much better this year, especially to walk away with two individually.

On the support from loved ones, she added: “It's unreal, you probably don’t see much of it on the livestream, the guys are all here from every semi-final, every final, some even the heats. To walk out and hear all of them is unbelievable, we have been one of the loudest. To have so many parents here is great, my parents and sister are here, they’ve never all watched me swim at something like this, I really feel the support from here and back home.”

Davison has now also secured three qualification times for the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Bucharest next month, in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley.