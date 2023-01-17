Ex-Formula One Driver David Coulthard teamed up with Red Bull Athletes, drifter Conor Shanahan and motorcycle stunt rider Mike Jensen for the epic motorsports spectacle.

Fans were treated to an high-octane show as the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car, alongside Shanahans GT86 and Jensen on his Suzuki GS500 Motorcycle performed a full repertoire of burnouts, donuts and thrilling speed runs against the stunning backdrop of Dublin’s River Liffey.

Coulthard’s RB8 car is a composite monocoque structure, designed and built in-house with a V8 engine. It won the Driver and Constructors World Championship in 2012 and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.4 seconds, reaching speeds of more than 250km/h on an open track.

Former Formula One Driver David Coulthard at the Red Bull Showrun on North Wall Quay, Dublin on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

A living legend of British Formula One racing, Coultard – now retired – is still a familiar face around the paddock and on our TV screens.

Following the tragic death of Ayrton Senna, Coulthard was paired up with future world champion Damon Hill to complete the season for the team.

He won his first Grand Prix in Portugal in 1995 and signed with McLaren in 1996.

In 2005, Coulthard moved to Red Bull Racing where he became the highest-scoring British driver of all time with 535 race points, beating Nigel Mansell’s then-record of 482 points and gaining his rightful place in the annals of F1. He retired in 2008.

Red Bull Athlete and motorcycle stunt rider Mike Jensen in action at the Red Bull Showrun on North Wall Quay, Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Red Bull Showrun events have visited the four corners of the world, including locations that would not normally host an F1 event and in many cases giving people their first taste of Formula 1 up close.

