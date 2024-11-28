Ex-footballer turned MMA star makes Will Fleury prediction ahead of Prague Vémola fight

Former footballer-turned MMA star Ion Surdu believes Irish fighter Will Fleury is the underdog in his upcoming fight against Karlos Vémola in Prague next month.

Fleury will get his title shot against Czech MMA legend Vemola at OKTAGON 65, on 29th December.

Since joining Europe’s premier MMA promotion, Fleury has two emphatic victories, and has cemented himself as the rightful challenger to Karlos Vémola's Light Heavyweight throne.

After a first-round knock-out of former Champion, Pavol Langer, in front of 60,000 in October, Fleury called for the title shot, and Vémola has answered, with fans set to witness a mammoth title fight at the end of 2024.

The fight was announced this Saturday at OKTAGON 63 in Bratislava - an event which saw 10,000 fans enjoy an unforgettable night of MMA action.

However Romanian MMA star Ion Surdu, also a former footballer in Romania's third division, believes Vémola holds the upper hand over Fleury.

“Fleury has KO power and strong grappling, Surdu said. "But Vémola’s mentality and ability to give everything in the cage might make him the favourite."