Grand National 2022: When is the Grand National, how to watch it - who is the favourite to win?

The Grand National is one of the most famous races in the world, set in Aintree, it is watched by over 500 million worldwide.

The three-day race was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so this year's event has been long overdue.

The best known race, held on Saturday, sees 40 riders take on Aintree's 30 fences over a four and a half mile racecourse.

Here's everything you need to know about the Grand National.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National will take place this year from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9.

Each day will have its own theme, with Thursday being 'Opening Day', Friday 'Ladies Day' and Saturday 'Grand National Saturday.'

When and what time is the Grand National run?

The highlight of the event, the Grand National run will kick off on Saturday, April 9th at 5:15PM.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be available to watch live on ITV and Racing TV.

Racing TV is available to watch on your phone, tablet, TV, or computer.

What are the latest Grand National winner odds?

These are the current odds* from Paddy Power on the five favourites to win the Aintree race include:

Any Second Now 8/1

Delta Work 8/1

Escaria Ten 10/1

Enjoy D'allen 14/1

Snow Leopardess 14/1

*Odds correct as of March 24.