The six nations competition is only twenty two years old, being established in 2000.

It is made up of six European countries including England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France and Italy being the last country to join

But which country has won the most titles and who won the first six nations in 2000?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six Nations 2022: Which country has the most six nation titles - and who won the 6 nations in 2000?

Which country has the most six nation titles?

The country which has won the most six nation titles is England.

England has won seven titles, lifting the trophy for the first time in 2000, then again in 2003, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Wales has won the six nations six times, lifting the trophy in 2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

France has won the six nations five times lifting the trophy in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2010.

Ireland has won the six nations four times, lifting the trophy in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The two countries that have not yet one the tournament are Scotland and Italy.

Who won the six nations in 2000?

England won the 6 nations in 2000, this was the first time that all six countries participated.

It was the 106th season of the championship overall which began as the Home Nations in 1883.

England won their first four games and beat Scotland in their final match to claim the trophy.