All remaining Covid restrictions will be removed today by the Health Minister of Northern Ireland.

The announcement was made yesterday, with Robin Swann confirming that current restrictions would be removed from law and issued as guidance only.

Here's everything you need to know about Covid Restrictions in Northern Ireland.

When do Covid restrictions lift in Northern Ireland?

Health Minister Robin Swann will make an order to lift all remaining Covid restrictions from Tuesday, February 15.

What Covid restrictions are being lifted?

The remaining Covid restrictions that are being lifted include vaccine passports in nightclubs, the legal requirement to wear face masks and the cap on 30 people allowed in your own home.

The vaccine passport certificate will no longer be required, however venues are still being encouraged to use it.

Vaccine passports are still required if you are planning to travel abroad.

Do I still need to wear a face covering?

There will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face mask in an enclosed setting such as shops, restaurants, public transport and close contact settings.

It is recommended to wear a face mask in hospital settings or settings where vulnerable people will be present.

However, this will be recommended guidance only and will not be enforceable by law.

What are the working from home rules?

There has been no confirmation about whether working from home guidance will continue.

Office requirements for social distancing has already been lifted.

Do I still need to self-isolate?

There are no plans to remove isolation rules and if you have Covid, you still need to self-isolate.

You are currently required to isolate for five days, with a negative lateral flow test needed on day five and day six to end isolation.

What have the experts said?

Speaking to BBC News Northern Ireland, the chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, welcomed the lifting of restrictions, but also encouraged the public to be mindful of the virus.

"We still have an awful lot of infection here in Northern Ireland, a lot of patients coming down with Covid and spread within the community, so we need to be careful."

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed this, saying, "It is vitally important that we continue to observe the sensible measures we have all learnt to protect ourselves and others."