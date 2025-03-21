Newry's Kate O'Connor (left) on the World Athletics Indoor Championships podium following silver for Ireland across the women's pentathlon in China. Also included are, from left, Finland's Saga Vanninen (gold) and USA's Taliyah Brooks (bronze). (Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

Newry-born Kate O'Connor has earned Ireland's first World Indoor Championships medal in 19 years by securing a silver in the pentathlon held in Nanjing, China on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her European bronze medal win less than two weeks ago, the 24-year-old achieved three personal bests across five events to claim Ireland's first indoor medal since Derval O'Rourke's gold in Moscow in 2006.

O'Connor entered the final event, the 800m, with a mere three-point deficit to the USA's Taliyah Brooks. She surpassed Brooks by finishing third, ahead of the American competitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finland's Saga Vanninen achieved a European and World gold double, finishing first with 4,821 points, 79 points ahead of O'Connor. O'Connor maintained a 73-point lead over Brooks.

The final event was intensely competitive from the start, with O'Connor initially settling into fourth position amid early jostling, closely tracked by Brooks. The Dundalk athlete advanced to third position by the bell as Brooks struggled with the increased pace. She maintained her third-place position in the final lap to secure the silver medal.

O'Connor – a silver medallist for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 – was the first Irish athlete to compete at the championships, starting with the 60m hurdles yesterday morning, achieving a personal best of 8.30 and finishing fourth in her heat.

Another lifetime best followed in the shot put with a throw of 14.64m. In the high jump, O'Connor’s jump of 1.81m tied with Timara Chapman of the USA for the top standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the long jump, O’Connor recorded successive personal bests of 6.30m and 6.32m before fouling on her third attempt, entering the final event in third.

Athletics Ireland High Performance Director Paul McNamara described the day as a landmark for Irish athletics when speaking to RTÉ News.

"We knew coming here that Kate had a real opportunity for a medal, but she had to deliver, and she did exceptionally," he said.