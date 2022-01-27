Josh McErlain ready to grasp big chance in World Rally Championship

The 22-year-old will drive a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in the second tier of the World Rally Championship with co-driver James Fulton.

The new season will get under way in Sweden from February 24-28.

McErlain, who sealed a podium in Spain as he competed in selected WRC rounds last year in the WRC3 class, said: “I am truly privileged to be in this position and announcing a WRC2 campaign for 2022.

Josh McErlain.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment from a very young age and to see it actually happening is such an incredible feeling.

“Since winning the coveted Billy Coleman Award in 2019 I have focused fully on the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy programme and I hugely appreciate the guidance and support I have received from the Academy, PCRS Rallysport and Hyundai Motorsport.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to taking this next step in my career on the path towards the top level of the World Rally Championship.

“James and I have a huge year ahead and of course, it’s undoubtedly our biggest challenge to date.

“I am fully aware that this campaign will be a tough one and I`ll be going up against the best in the business so it will take hard work and dedication to excel at this level.

“I’ve put my whole life into getting this far and I am fully prepared for the exciting challenge that lies ahead.”

-----------------------

