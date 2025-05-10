Lisburn and Instonians aim to continue unbeaten starts to Premier League campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ross Adair will be hoping to continue his dream start to life at Lisburn and help extend their unbeaten Premier League run when the Wallace Park outfit travel to Cliftonville Academy this afternoon.

​Ireland international Adair joined younger brother Mark at Lisburn after making a winter switch from CIYMS and having hit a brisk 93 on debut last weekend as Neil Whitworth’s men defeated Templepatrick, the 31-year-old smashed 100 from only 53 balls in Thursday’s Twenty20 Cup triumph against his former club.

Adair, who also featured in the Northern Knights’ midweek win over North West Warriors at Stormont, has helped further strengthen a batting line-up that already included the likes of former Indian international ace Faiz Fazal.

The 2022 champions have kicked off the current campaign with three consecutive wins and are just one of two unbeaten teams in the early stages alongside Instonians, who play host to Woodvale today.

Ross Adair (right) has enjoyed a dream start to life with Lisburn. (Photo by Lisburn CC)

Ireland international Neil Rock has started the season in sensational form for Inst, contributing 232 runs – the Premier League’s highest at this point – in just three innings, including a majestic 173 against CSNI while opener Rob McKinley struck 88 in last weekend’s win over Cliftonville Academy.

Nikolai Smith’s side lifted the league title in 2023 before finishing in the bottom-four last term, but it appears the Shaws Bridge outfit will be amongst the top contenders once again.

Defending champions Waringstown are set to be in action twice this weekend with today’s trip to Templepatrick followed up by a rearranged clash against Woodvale.

Villagers all-rounder Tom Mayes is one of the NCU’s form players with both bat and ball, smashing 137 in last weekend’s opening win over Muckamore before picking up figures of 6/27 as Waringstown fell to a narrow 12-run defeat against CIYMS on Monday.