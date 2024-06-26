Local duo Sarah Adams and Craig McKeown celebrate Down the Line shooting success
Held at the National Shooting Ground in Esker, Galway, the event saw both Sarah and Craig demonstrate exceptional skill and determination, with each securing prestigious titles.
Sarah scored an impressive 99/292, earning her the Ladies Irish Open, the Junior Irish Open (16-21 years), and the ‘B’ Class titles whilst Craig scored 98/292, successfully retaining his title as the Colts Irish Open (under 16 years) champion.
The duo are sponsored by Henry Brothers and Ian Henry, CR Director at the contractor, said: "On behalf of Henry Brothers, I would like to congratulate both Craig and Sarah on their remarkable achievements at this year’s Irish Open. Their dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship are truly inspiring.
“At Henry Brothers, we are committed to supporting our community and helping young people excel in sport, and it is hugely encouraging to see Craig and Sarah exemplify the positive impact of this commitment.
“I would like to wish Sarah and Craig every success for the rest of the season.”
Sarah commented: "I am very pleased with my performance at the Irish Open and I am grateful to Henry Brothers for the support I’ve received so far.
“DTL shooting is hugely enjoyable, and as a female competitor in a male-dominated sport, I hope that my success will encourage more women and girls to get involved.”
Following on from the Irish Open, Craig also recently achieved a number of successes at prestigious competitions in England, having been named English Open DTL Colts champion, English Open Double Rise champion and British Open Double Rise champion for 2024.Craig added: "It was great to return to the Irish Open this year and to retain as the Colts Irish Open (under 16 years) champion.
“The support that Sarah and I have received from Henry Brothers has really helped us to progress within the sport, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.