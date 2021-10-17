Mark Allen’s ‘special moment’ as he seals first Northern Ireland Open title

Allen, in his hometown tournament, came from behind to win the final three frames to the delight of the home crowd.

Allen’s best previous performance in Belfast was the quarter-final stages across 2016.

But after knocking in a 147 in the first round and then coming back from 3-0 down to stun three-time defending champion Judd Trump in the quarter-finals, the 35-year-old capped off a memorable week to win the Alex Higgins Trophy and the £70,000 first prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Allen (right) with opponent John Higgins before securing success in the Northern Ireland Open final. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I don’t usually get past round one here so it is a real bonus,” said Allen. “I have tried to play it down all week.

“But I know what this means to me, and I know what it means to the people here.

“So to win this trophy is a special moment that I will never forget.”

The two players went into the interval 4-4 before Allen claimed the opening frame of the evening session with a break of 70.

Higgins drew level again, with Allen then making 85 to move one clear.

However, Higgins took the next three frames – including a century break in the 14th – to take the four-time world champion to within one frame of glory.

But Allen dug deep to carve out the next two frames before holding his nerve in the decider.

“I cannot actually believe it because from 6-5 up I didn’t see a ball until I was 8-6 down,” he said. “I was just hoping for a chance in the last frame and I managed to take two chances to get it done.

“I wanted to play one of the all-time greats in Belfast and John is right up there and he is one of the nicest guys you are ever likely to meet.

“To beat John here is a dream come true for me.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.