Ireland celebrate scoring in success over Belgium. (Photo by WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)

​Ireland men posted back-to-back hockey wins over Belgium for the first time since 1993 to wrap up the FIH Pro League in style.

​Ben Johnson’s brace, a Jeremy Duncan finish and Ben Walker penalty corner helped Ireland recover from Belgium’s early goal.

Ireland and Belgium will next meet on July 27 at the summer Olympic Games.

Mark Tumilty’s squad have finished the penultimate FIH Pro League programme with double delight against Belgium and two defeats to Argentina.

"It was a very pleasing performance to end this block of the FIH Pro League,” said Tumilty, Ireland men’s head coach. “The guys definitely implemented what we asked of them today.

"Three excellent team goals, the fourth one was a bit scrappy, but we'll take it.

"The lads have shown a lot more confidence to play at this level and look forward to taking on Germany and GB next week.

"Many people in World Hockey would have thought, after we came away from India, that we might not have got any points in this (FIH PRO) League but here we are on six points and we left some points behind against Argentina, particularly in the second game.

"We've got excellent staff, the work Neville and Ash put in on the pitch, the work Eoin does in the physical preparation and the work of Raymond Geddes, all of them and the players finally getting rewards for the hard work done.