Nathan Wiffen says he “can’t ask for much more” after marking his World Swimming Championships debut by posting a 1500m Freestyle personal best in Budapest.

Wiffen, the twin brother of two-time Olympic medallist Daniel, also trains at Loughborough University and took over six seconds off his previous record, finishing sixth in the fastest heat and ninth overall.

“I’m pretty happy with that,” he said. “I’ve had a long summer and then to come back and get a six second personal best I’m pretty happy.

"I think I lost it a bit after the 1,000 (metre) mark, I just felt wrecked to be honest, as I tried to go out quite hard. But pleased with that, a personal best, you can’t ask for much more.”

Nathan Wiffen (left) pictured with twin brother Daniel after the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Wiffen will be back in action once again on Thursday when he competes in the 400m Freestyle heats.