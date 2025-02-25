Peter Brown (right) on the attack for Ireland in the FIH Pro League loss to Germany. (Photo by Hockey IndiaI/Adimazes)

​Ireland men wrapped up the FIH Pro League schedule in India with a narrow 4-2 loss to defending world champions Germany.

Holding the lead twice – thanks to the Nelson brothers, Matthew and Ben – Mark Tumilty highlighted areas of improvement following Monday’s 8-2 defeat.

“The guys carried out the game plan very well in the first three quarters and were a little unfortunate to concede the second goal just before half-time,” said men’s head coach Tumilty following a second successive clash with Germany. “The penalty corner for their third goal...could we have referred it?

"I am not convinced that it was trapped outside the circle.

"And that penalty stroke award for their fourth goal? I am not convinced that is a penalty stroke at this level.

“A disappointing result but a lot better than yesterday...that performance is a nice way to end this block and gives us something to build on ahead of the blocks in Antwerp and Amsterdam in June.”

Friday’s FIH Pro League kicked off with defeat to India for Ireland men by 3-1 before a 4-0 reverse on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.

Play in India marks the second stage of a FIH Pro League campaign Ireland men opened last December in Argentina.

Ireland women will attempt to improve on the silver medal from Spain in 2024 across the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, having defeated Scotland on Sunday before yesterday’s date against New Zealand in Chile.