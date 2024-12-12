Portadown hockey player receives bursary to take her ball game to the next level

Sixteen-year-old hockey player Rebekah Lennon, from Portadown, is one of this year’s recipients of a £500 bursary from Hughes Insurance and The Mary Peters Trust.

This partnership recognises the dedication and talent of young athletes from across Northern Ireland, with a total bursary fund of £5,000 shared among ten athletes throughout 2024.

Rebekah has had an incredibly successful season, most notably being selected as the captain of Portadown College 1st XI and co-captain of the Ulster U18s for the Interpro series. In these leadership roles, she has played an instrumental part in her teams' achievements, highlighted by the Ulster U18s’ dominant 3-0 victory over Leinster to secure the Interpro series title.

Meanwhile, Portadown College earned a place in the Super League Final against Royal School Armagh today (5th December), a testament to their strong performance this season.

Rebekah Lennon

Rebekah recognises the importance of having role models in sport and earning recognition for her commitment, saying: "Hockey has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember as both my parents were involved in hockey, and my sister played, so I started playing and following the sport from a very young age.

"I’m eager to set a good example for younger players, which is why I coach at my club and during summer camps."

In addition to playing for local and regional teams, Rebekah is also a part of the Irish squad. During her time with Ireland U18s, she has had the opportunity to travel to France, Belgium and Spain for matches.

Rebekah is keen to advance her hockey career and adds that with the support of the bursary, achieving her goals has become more of a possibility.

Rebekah Lennon

She explains: “All the Ireland trips are fully self-funded, so the bursary has helped pay for the cost of trips, kit, coaching fees, travel expenses, as most Ireland sessions are in Dublin, and new gear such as sticks and shoes.

"I love playing this sport and have my eyes set on making the team for Ireland U18s again this season, as well as the U21s soon. I’m also hopeful that my team wins the Schools Cup with Portadown College."

Following a very motivational Olympic year, Lady Mary Peters explains why it is so important to support young athletes across the region.

Recognising the immense level of commitment required to perform at Rebekah’s standard and the numerous teams she plays for, she said: “One of the main priorities of The Mary Peters Trust is to support and acknowledge exceptional young athletes like Rebekah.

"Through our bursary award with Hughes Insurance, many rising sports stars receive strong community support, which helps them reach their full potential and continue their sporting journey. I look forward to seeing all that Rebekah will achieve in the future.”

Hughes Insurance has committed £20,000 over four years to the bursary programme as part of its Action for Impact initiative, designed to deliver on its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) agenda in 2024 and beyond.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, highlights the importance of their partnership with the Mary Peters Trust.

She explains, “This partnership reflects our commitment to making a positive social impact in local communities, while also enabling us to support the journeys of young athletes across Northern Ireland. Witnessing the difference this bursary can make for athletes like Rebekah is incredibly rewarding, and we are delighted to be able to continue this partnership.”

Throughout 2024, the remaining bursary recipients will be announced.