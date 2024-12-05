Power NI’s support packs a punch for rising boxing talent

Northern Ireland’s leading provider of energy has teamed up with the Mary Peters Trust to help one of the province’s most promising athletes realise his true sporting potential.

The exciting partnership with the Mary Peters Trust – a leading sports charity set up by the former Olympic pentathlon gold medal winner Lady Mary Peters to support both able bodied and disabled young people – will see Power NI sponsor a ‘Make it Happen’ award.

This year’s beneficiary is 19-year-old Belfast boxing sensation Louis Rooney who fights in the light flyweight division – and he has been proving a real knockout at home and abroad.

He currently holds the belt for the Irish Under 22 age category and clinched the European Under 22 age category title in Sofia, Bulgaria, back in October. Louis was also victorious at this year’s Romanian Belts and Ulster Elite competitions respectively, while last year he was crowned Irish Under 18 champion and in 2022 the Irish & Ulster Youth champion.

Make it Happen award recipient and The Star Amateur Boxing Club member Louis Rooney shows off his boxing skills to Lady Mary Peters.

The extra support from ‘Make it Happen’ is worth £2,000, and the money will be focused on helping Louis to prepare for next summer’s World Elite Championships by providing specialist coaching. Taking place next September in England, male and female boxers will compete in Olympic-style boxing for World Championship glory for the very first time.

William Steele – the Managing Director at Power NI – said: “Through our long-standing partnership with Mary Peter’s Trust, we are delighted to sponsor the ‘Make it Happen’ award this year, which celebrates the remarkable achievements and potential of young athletes across Northern Ireland.

“It is inspiring to see the dedication and resilience these athletes represent, and we are thrilled to play a part in helping them pursue their sporting careers further,” he added.

Presented annually since 2014, ‘Make it Happen’ winners are selected from a top-class field of athletes following a competitive interview process, with the winning applicant the one deemed to benefit most from accessing the award’s specialist skills and knowledge.

Pictured with Belfast boxer Louis Rooney is Lady Mary Peters from the Mary Peters Trust (L) and Colleen Rainey from Power NI. Louis has received £2,000 as part of the Make it Happen Award, with the money being used to access specialist training and coaching.

On the support received from award partner Power NI, Lady Mary Peters said: “Awards such as this are given to the best young sporting talent from Northern Ireland and they are vital to help them develop and progress, achieve greatness, and realise their dreams.

“Thanks to Power NI’s generosity, Louis will be able to benefit from expert training – and tuition – inside and outside the ring. Northern Ireland has a long and distinguished history of producing boxing greats, from Wayne McCullough to Paddy Barnes, and I am confident Louis will give his best and make the most of this life changing Make it Happen support.”