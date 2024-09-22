Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queen’s coach Derek Suffern was delighted as an inexperienced student side toppled nine-time All Ireland League champions Shannon at the Dub in the Division 1B season opener.

Queen’s beat the Limerick club 19-13 with nine players making their AIL debuts for the home side.

“I think it is always important to start the season with a win. For the young group of players and after what they went through last year just hanging on in this division, hopefully it gave them lots of confidence,” Suffern said.

“We had a lot of guys there that haven’t played at that level before, a lot of debutants out there, and I thought they acquitted themselves vey well against a very good Shannon side.

Nine players made their debuts for Queen's in the AIL victory over Shannon at The Dub

“There were really a lot of top draw individual performances both in the forwards and backs. I thought our first-half performance with the ball was very good.

“The second half was a wee bit scrappy, and our discipline went a bit, but we had a couple of big moments in that second half our goal line maul defence was probably a real turning point.

“To be fair they just dug in during that second half and found a way which was really pleasing to see,” he added.

“That second half was what you may say was going the way of Shannon of old – they just dug in and got momentum, getting nice and physical, getting some penalties and working their way down the field, and putting us under some pressure. But I thought our young lads stuck at it really well.

“I thought from a physicality point of view we were well capable and that is really good for us moving forward.”

Suffern knows there is a lot to work on for the students, despite Saturday’s victory.

“We even thought during the warm-up this might be a bit error ridden at times,” he said. I suppose when it clicked it looked really good and we opened them up a few times but then there was some scrappy stuff.

“I suppose it gives us all something to get our teeth into during the week and if we can keep getting better every week and tidy up a few bits and pieces hopefully we will be going OK over the next few weekends.”

Queen’s lost on the opening day 12 months ago and Suffern feels that could be a valuable four points gained against Shannon.

“We hadn’t played Shannon before and we didn’t know what they were going to be like,” he added.

"We just have to try and get ourselves right during the week and try to pick up as many points as we can in every fixture, keep getting better every week and keep playing with energy and excitement.”

Converted tries from Ryan Street and Jack Murphy helped Queen’s to a 14-5 half-time lead.

Ben McFarlane crossed after the break to extend the lead before Shannon rallied.

Meanwhile, Ballynahinch won the Division 1A Ulster derby 7-0 against City of Armagh.

A Bevan Prinsloo hat-trick of tries helped Instonians to a bonus point 52-24 win at Buccaneers but there were home defeats for Ballymena and Banbridge.

Dungannon carried their Ulster Senior League form into the AIL by scoring six tries in a 45-14 over Malahide in Division 2B.

Clogher Valley edged Malone 24-20, Rainey lost at Wanderers.