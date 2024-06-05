Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, Newtownards, Down, has been officially selected to represent Team Ireland in Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. PIC: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says it’s a “huge honour” to have officially been selected as part of Team Ireland at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Having won gold in the Pommel Horse at the European Championships earlier this year, 24-year-old McClenaghan will travel to France for his second Olympics with genuine medal ambitions.

McClenaghan took part in the finals in Tokyo three years ago, ultimately finishing seventh as Max Whitlock secured gold, but recovered from that disappointment to seal glory at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships while he also won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This year’s Pommel Horse competition takes place in the Bercy Arena on July 27 and August 3.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected for my second Olympics Games,” he said. “It is the biggest show in the world, and I am looking forward to going out and performing to my best.

"My routine is both challenging and ambitious, which is what it needs to be in order to compete at this level.”

Gavin Noble, Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, added: ““Rhys is an exciting athlete, and always a great addition to a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to officially select him to Team Ireland for the Paris Olympics. It takes a huge amount of dedication and training to compete at this level, and it is even more impressive for Rhys to be going into the Games as reigning World and European Champion, we wish him the best of luck.”

McClenaghan trains at Origin Gymnastics in his hometown, which was founded by head coach Luke Carson, and the pair will be hoping to continue their successful partnership this summer.

“The road to Rhys and Luke’s second Olympics is paved with passion and perseverance showing a great partnership between coach and gymnast,” said Sally Johnson, Gymnastics High Performance Director. “Their hard work is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence, showcasing exceptional collaboration!