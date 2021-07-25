Sarah Torrans and Ireland make dream Olympic bow

Torrans strike before the end of the third quarter added to Róisín Upton’s powerful low drag-flick in the ninth minute toseal a 2-0 at the Oi Stadium as the hockey began in Tokyo.

It was a special day for the 22-year-old and her teammates.

“You could see the smiles when we walked out,” Torrans said after the win, scoring in what was her first senior ranking tournament game.

Sarah Torrans (2ndR) of Team Ireland celebrates scoring the second goal with Nicola Daly during the Women's Preliminary Pool A match between Ireland and South Africa

“It was just fun; it was a long day waiting to get out on the pitch and it still feels so surreal.

“To do it with this group of girls is incredible It is just a pity we can’t do it with family and friends but hopefully we are doing them proud. It is nice to get on the score sheet in the first game; it is what an attacker dreams of and hopefully we can bring that into the next few games. “

Ireland are back in Pool A action on Monday against the world’s top-ranked team the Netherlands. Torrans knows it will be a tough test for the squad but it is one they are relishing.

“Netherlands next, the best in the world,” she said.

“It’s always a fun game but we will come out fighting.”

It’s a busy schedule for Sean Dancer’s side as they have three more matches this week after the Netherlands clash.