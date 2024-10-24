Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Murphy rallied from 3-1 down to beat Stuart Bingham and reach the quarter-finals of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

Both players had made centuries in the opening two frames, Murphy making 13 reds before missing a tricky cut to the middle and Bingham then drew level after his 121 break.

Bingham further extended his lead, producing a run of 101 in the fourth frame, before Murphy started his fightback to set up a deciding seventh frame, which he edged 69-60.

Elsewhere during Thursday’s afternoon session at Waterfront Hall, world champion Kyren Wilson saw off 18-year-old Stan Moody 4-1 and will go on to meet Mark Williams in the last eight after the veteran Welshman beat China’s Ma Hailong 4-2.