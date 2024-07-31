Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of people cheered every stroke in Coleraine as Hannah Scott won the town's first ever gold medal at the Olympics.

Scott - who was part of Great Britain's quadruple sculls - would claim the top prize at the expense of the Netherlands after a dramatic photo finish.

The margin of victory was just 0.15 seconds as the people of Coleraine savoured the historic moment in front of a big screen in the town centre.

One of those in attendance was Gregory Campbell MP and he remarked how it's been a fantastic 24 hours for Northern Ireland athletes after Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan's success in the pool for Team Ireland and Great Britain respectively.

(L-R) Lydia Quigley, Erin McAleer and Hannah Nicholl watched on in Coleraine as Hannah Scott won Olympic gold in Paris

He said: "The past 24 hours have been incredible for Northern Ireland at the Olympics.

"It shows what you can do when you put your mind to it.

"Hopefully, there's more medals to come as it brings people together and a positive outlook.

"I thought they were going to have to settle for silver.

"However, they just did not give up and took it right to the wire.

"To win over that distance by that time scale is incredible."

Scott honed her skills at Bann Rowing Club - like Alan Campbell, Peter Chambers and Richard Chambers - who all won medals at the London Olympics in 2012.

Watching on at a sun-kissed Coleraine was youthful trio Lydia Quigley, Erin McAleer and Hannah Nicholl who all have dreams of following in Hannah's footsteps.

Lydia said: "It is so, so inspiring as Hannah is such an amazing role model for all us girls here.

"We are so proud of her with everything she's achieved and it's so surreal standing here watching it.

"There were so many high emotions watching it and it's an incredible feeling and we're so proud of her."

Erin was equally as delighted for 25-year-old Scott, adding: "It's still shocking to me that a girl from our rowing club has gone so far.

"It's unreal and I can't believe it. We didn't have any doubts as we believed in her but it's still shocking."

Hannah stated that Scott's success has given members a real drive and determination to have their own Olympic success.

"To watch someone from such a small club to go so far means she has really paved the way for us," she continued.

"She's given us footsteps to follow and that we can go to as she's done it.

"Our Bann girls work so hard and I think they can go so far.

"I really hope there's another one of us some day up here with the boards and the photos.

"She's worked so hard and she deserves it."

Damian Mullan, sports editor at the Coleraine Chronicle, said the power of sport helped to bring people of all ages and political backgrounds to the town to cheer Hannah over the line.

"We are in Coleraine town centre and to watch an Olympic final with someone you know and followed their career, I don't think it sunk in that Hannah won the gold medal,” he stated.

"I'm delighted for her and her parents and for Bann Rowing Club as they've a proud history, not only in the Olympics, but up and down Ireland and across the world.

"The power and unifying of sport was evident as Gregory Campbell MP was standing with Sinn Fein elected representatives watching the race.

"That shows you the power of sport regardless of whatever happens in this country.

"You could see that today with young, old and all kinds of backgrounds who were here for the one goal and that was to cheer on a young girl from Coleraine.”

David Jackson, the CEO of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said a homecoming for Hannah will be in the pipeline – just like they did for the three rowers back in 2012.

He revealed: "We did it in 2012 - so it is inevitable.

"We will talk to Hannah, her family and Bann Rowing Club and end up with something similar.

"Let's roar Hannah up the River Bann and bring her up here and host a reception.