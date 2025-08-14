Silver medal delight for Belfast archer Patrick Huston at World Games in China
In stifling heat, with temperatures in the shade reaching 37 degrees Celsius, set up a clash with Italy’s Matteo Borsani in the recurve after knocking out defending champion Florian Unruh 64-61, in what was the highest-scoring contest of the day on Wednesday.
Borsani, the bronze medallist at the 2023 European Field Championships, had set out his stall with a sensational exhibition score of 96 on Tuesday.
He beat the Netherlands’ Willem Bakker 61-57 before facing 29-year-old Huston for a shot at gold in the final.
There was little between them after the first two targets, with Huston ahead by a point.
However, Borsani lived up to his potential, shooting a brilliant six, six and five on the third to move ahead.
The Italian wrapped up the win on the final 50m downhill target, with a wayward last arrow from Huston underscoring the result.
“I‘m really, really pleased to be coming home with this. It’s a massive event,” Great Britain’s Huston told World Archery.
“Matteo has done some incredible archery this week, like record-setting levels of archery.
“To go out on that field and then be nip and tuck, back and forth with him, I’m really proud of that. It was a fantastic match and close right to the very end.”
For Borsani, it was the biggest victory of his career.
“It’s what I do best, you know,” he said.
“On the last target, because I shot the first arrow in the five, I moved my sight and shot a six. I thought, ‘It’s okay, I’ll shoot another six and win.
“I’m excited for this. My next goal is the world championship in Korea.”