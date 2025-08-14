Three-time world champion and British Olympian archer Patrick Huston is celebrating further medal success after claiming silver at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

In stifling heat, with temperatures in the shade reaching 37 degrees Celsius, set up a clash with Italy’s Matteo Borsani in the recurve after knocking out defending champion Florian Unruh 64-61, in what was the highest-scoring contest of the day on Wednesday.

Borsani, the bronze medallist at the 2023 European Field Championships, had set out his stall with a sensational exhibition score of 96 on Tuesday.

He beat the Netherlands’ Willem Bakker 61-57 before facing 29-year-old Huston for a shot at gold in the final.

Belfast archer Patrick Huston won silver for Great Britain in the recurve at the World Games in China. (File photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There was little between them after the first two targets, with Huston ahead by a point.

However, Borsani lived up to his potential, shooting a brilliant six, six and five on the third to move ahead.

The Italian wrapped up the win on the final 50m downhill target, with a wayward last arrow from Huston underscoring the result.

“I‘m really, really pleased to be coming home with this. It’s a massive event,” Great Britain’s Huston told World Archery.

“Matteo has done some incredible archery this week, like record-setting levels of archery.

“To go out on that field and then be nip and tuck, back and forth with him, I’m really proud of that. It was a fantastic match and close right to the very end.”

For Borsani, it was the biggest victory of his career.

“It’s what I do best, you know,” he said.

“On the last target, because I shot the first arrow in the five, I moved my sight and shot a six. I thought, ‘It’s okay, I’ll shoot another six and win.