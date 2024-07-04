Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-time world champion Daniel Wiffen will represent Ireland in the open water 10km and 1500m and 800m freestyle at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Co Down swimmer struck gold in the 800m and 1500m freestyle in Doha in February and is one of 12 swimmers confirmed for Team Ireland at the 2024 Olympics.

“I’m just finished a great block of training now, and am looking forward to the final taper before travelling out with the team,” Wiffen said.

“It’s especially exciting to be going to Paris with such a big team – all the work has been done and we are ready to get out there and perform to our best.”

Northern Ireland swimmer Daniel Wiffen will is preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The 22-year-old is aiming to make history as the first Olympian from Ireland in the open water 10k marathon on the River Seine in the second week of the Games.

Larne’s Danielle Hill will stake her claim for medals in the 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle while Ellen Walshe will compete in the100m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

Mona McSharry will contest the 100m and 200m freestyle.

Victoria Catterson from Belfast and 16-year-old swimmer Grace Davison from Bangor have earned their place in the 4x100m medley relay team alongside Erin Riordan and Hill.

Belfast’s Conor Ferguson joins Darragh Greene, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker in the relay.

In the 50m freestyle, Ireland’s hopes rest with Tom Fannon while the diving team consists of Jake Passmore in the 3m springboard and Ciara McGing in the women’s 10m platform.

Team Ireland’s aquatics line-up

Swimming

Victoria Catterson (Women's 400m, Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay*)

Grace Davison (Female 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay*)

Danielle Hill (Women's 100m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay)

Mona McSharry (Women's 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke, 400m Medley Relay)

Erin Riordan (Women's 400m Freestyle Relay, 400m Medley Relay*)

Ellen Walshe (Women's 100m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley & 400m Medley Relay)

(*) – TBC following Women's 400m Freestyle Relay

Tom Fannon (Men's 50m Freestyle)

Conor Ferguson (Men's 400m Medley Relay)

Darragh Greene (Men's 400m Medley Relay)

Max McCusker (Men's 400m Medley Relay)

Shane Ryan (Men's 400m Medley Relay)

Daniel Wiffen (Men's 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle & Open Water 10km)

Diving:

Ciara McGing (Women's 10m Platform)