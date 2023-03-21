Obus Pienaar, who is well-known for successful spells with both Waringstown and CIYMS, was selected in the third round by Washington Freedom and will link up with the likes of Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga when the competition gets underway in July.

The 33-year-old famously smashed 244 from 114 balls (22 sixes, 13 fours) for Waringstown at The Lawn – which remains the highest individual top-flight score in NCU cricket since CricketEurope started recording data in 2006 – and also struck 164 against North Down in the same 2011 campaign.

He helped CIYMS win a Gallagher Challenge Cup and Robinson Services Premier League double in 2019, scoring 858 runs at an average of almost 54 alongside collecting 38 wickets.

A young Obus Pienaar after scoring 244 for Waringstown against CIYMS in 2011

Pienaar moved to ACE USA Cricket – based in North Carolina – in May 2021 and will now take his place amongst the stars in a brand new Twenty20 league comprised of six teams.

Another player known in local cricket circles that has been drafted is former Armagh professional, Shadley van Schalkwyk, who will be playing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

The 34-year-old arrived at The Mall outfit ahead of their first campaign back in the Premier League in 2018, playing 15 times and scored a memorable century on home turf against Muckamore.

His power-hitting was also on display during a century in the Twenty20 Cup when he blasted 111* in defeat to Instonians.

Van Schalkwyk collected 17 wickets at an average of 23.76 in his sole NCU campaign before going onto play for the Seattle Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket and has now earned a call-up to the Major competition for its first season.