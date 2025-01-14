Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster have confirmed new deals for experienced front-rowers Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew which will extend their association with the province until 2027 and 2026 respectively.

Loosehead prop O’Sullivan has made 125 appearances for the province since making his debut back in 2018.

The 29-year-old Dublin native has proven to be a reliable performer for Ulster, becoming a regular in the position.

He has also played an important role in the Ulster Senior Women’s set-up, assisting with the scrum and defence coaching.

Ulster stalwart John Andrew has signed a new deal with the province for at least another season

O’Sullivan said: “I’m delighted to sign for the next couple of seasons with Ulster. I feel very at home here and enjoy playing with of a great group of lads.

“We are developing a squad for the future and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Ballymena man Andrew will remain with Ulster for at least another season, giving a boost to the club’s options at hooker.

A stalwart of the club, the 31-year-old made his debut 10 years ago in 2015 after progressing through the Ulster Rugby Academy.

“I’m very happy to be staying on for another season with Ulster Rugby,” said Andrew.

“It’s always an honour for me every chance I get to play for Ulster, and I’ll be doing everything I can to contribute to the team both on and off the pitch for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said securing the deals had been important for the squad’s plans over the coming month.

“Securing Eric and John’s futures were an important part of shaping our squad for the months ahead,” he said.

“Eric’s mobility round the park and capacity to grow at scrum time over the coming months, under Jimmy Duffy’s tutelage, mean we genuinely believe his best years are yet to come in an Ulster shirt.

“John has shown this season how important he is for us, as we have been hit hard on the injury front with our group of hookers.